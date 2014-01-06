Grass Valley’s LDX Employed at German Production House

HILLSBORO, ORE. — To capture fine detail and improved image resolution for its productions, Germany-based production house MCS GmbH Thüringen recently acquired seven LDX Premiere series cameras from Grass Valley.



The HD camera systems are being used inside two in-house studios, where its staff creates television programming, film production and advertising campaigns for clients in Germany and other parts of Europe.



“With the broad portfolio of content we produce, we needed top-notch cameras that were flexible, fostered creativity, and didn’t exceed our budget,” said Ralf Bundrock at MCS GmbH Thüringen. “Our studios are filled with state-of-the-art equipment, and the LDX Premiere cameras fit right in with our needs, especially in terms of picture quality as it delivers stunning 1080i/720p images.”



The LDX Premiere offers high performance in an dual format HD camera for a range of broadcast applications. Based on third-generation CMOS imagers—Grass Valley's Xensium-FT—the cameras meet MCS Thüringen’s requirement for HD imagery.



The LDX Premiere is also software-upgradeable, allowing users to trade-off between CapEx and OpEx expenditures according to their business needs. This is made possible with the GV-eLicense program, through which customers can elevate capabilities to the next level of functionality for seven days or indefinitely, as required.



“As with our entire LDX line, we created the Premiere with flexibility and versatility in mind for a wide range of applications,” said Said Bacho, senior vice president of EMEA for Grass Valley. “MCS needed a high end and cost-effective solution to support the variety of work it produces, and the LDX Premiere, especially with its licensing model, is the perfect fit.”