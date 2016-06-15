Grass Valley Takes on Australian System Upgrade

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has signed a contract to provide the Australian Broadcasting Corporation with a multi-year system technology upgrade for studios across all Australian states.

The GV Stratus video production and content management system technologies will serve as a key part of these upgrades. This will include the Edius non-linear editing software and K2 Summit 3G media servers.

The project is being done in partnership with Netia and the Associated Press. Netia will contribute with its Netia Radio-Assist 8, while the Associated Press will provide its AP ENPS 7 scripting system; both will be integrated into the GV Stratus system.

The upgrade will be implemented over two and a half years and will be added to each of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s major news and current affairs facilities. Grass Valley will handle all facets of design, planning, implementation, commissioning, training and support. The rollout will begin in August.