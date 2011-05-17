Grass Valley Switches Royal Wedding



Coverage of the royal wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, an international event viewed by roughly 2 billion people worldwide, was provided in part by Grass Valley switchers.



Installed in an OB van, the company’s Kalypso 4 M/E production switcher and Trinix NXT routing switcher assisted in handling the ceremony coverage which was transmitted all over the world. The van, HD4, provided by NEP Visions, was on-site at Westminster Abbey for the occasion and for over a week of preparation in advance.



Three additional vans outfitted with Grass Valley gear provided coverage of the route between Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace for British news provider ITN, and mastered coverage for Canadian and U.S. broadcasters.

