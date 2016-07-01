Grass Valley Outfits Croatian Studio for Reality Show

MONTREAL—As Croatian studio RTL Telvizija prepared for its new reality show “Big Brother,” it worked with a local distributor to acquire a number of Grass Valley products to assist with the production. The new stock of equipment included eight LDX 80 Flex cameras, six Edius nonlinear editing software suites and a Karrera K-Frame S-series 3 M/E switcher.

RTL cited LDX’s cradle design and ability to move easily between studios as a main reason in its selection. Similar reasons were given for the Karrera switcher, providing operators to configure it to their needs. The studio put the Edius software at the heart of its system with the XML/AAF cut-list import, which enables the studio to integrate the editing workflow with other parts of its production system.

RTL acquired the gear through Kapetanović Sistemi, a GV solution provider.