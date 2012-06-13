Grass Valley Helps Fox Turkey Migrate to HD Playout

SAN FRANCISCO: Fox Turkey, a regional affiliate of News Corp., is upgrading its playout infrastructure to the latest signal processing and distribution technologies from Grass Valley.



Fox Turkey’s goal was two-fold—to expand its overall capabilities and to enable the distribution of high-definition content. The network purchased, and is in the process of installing, numerous Grass Valley K2 Summit media servers which will be all networked and deployed as a storage area network.



Grass Valley engineers, working with Fox Turkey, designed a fully networked, server-based infrastructure allowing the automated ingest and playout of HD content as digital files. This will make Fox Turkey staff more productive in the way its infrastructure now handles media and introduces a new level of flexibility and staff collaboration.



