Grass Valley Delivers Ultra Slo-Mo Tech for Rental in the Netherlands

MONTREAL, QUEBEC—Netherlands-based rental house Broadcast Rental has purchased the LDX XtremeSpeed 6X ultra slow-motioncamera system, along with companion XCU XtremeSpeed XF Fiber base stations and camera adapters from Grass Valley. Broadcast Rental is a full-service rental house and described by Grass Valley as an expert in super and ultra slow-motion cameras.



Introduced at NAB 2014, the new LDX XS builds on Grass Valley’s LDX Series of advanced imaging cameras. Available in both standard and compact form factors, the LDX XS is a handheld, ultra slow-motion camera. It delivers instant time-to-air without the need for internal camera storage, integrates into live workflows with 3X and 6X speeds (plus a live 1X standard speed output). To eliminate the problem of light flicker in super and ultra slow-motion image capture, the LDX XS camera is equipped with AnyLightXtreme to correct artificial light flicker, which can be visually disturbing to viewers.



The LDX XS takes advantage of Grass Valley's proprietary Xensium-FT CMOS imagers with high sensitivity and high dynamic range for a wide variety of production applications. To fully support triple-speed 1080p and sextuple-speed ultra slow-motion operations, Grass Valley developed a new fiber transmission— XCU XtremeSpeed XF Fiber, a transmission system that manages the large bandwidth required by LDX cameras. The rack-mounted XCU cradle is compatible with the 3G transmission XCUs, which makes the XCU chassis removable and transferrable between OB vans, studios or any location.