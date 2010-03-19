Grant aims to assist RTDNF with ethics in journalism workshop

The Radio Television Digital News Foundation (RTDNF) has received a $105,000 grant from the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation to support ethics training for professional journalists and the 2010 Oklahoma Multimedia Workshop for Oklahoma high school teachers.

For professionals, RTDNF will conduct ethical decision-making workshops for news managers and journalists. These workshops will reinforce core journalistic principles, decision-making skills and ethical values among news professionals.

The grant also will fund the 2010 Oklahoma Multimedia Workshop (OKMM) aimed at Oklahoma teachers who want to add multimedia Web sites to their print and broadcast journalism programs.