Grammys Postponed Due to COVID-19

LOS ANGELES—The 2021 Grammys have been delayed because of concerns regarding COVID-19, Rolling Stone reports. A slimmed down ceremony was scheduled for Jan. 31 but has now been rescheduled to March 14.

The plan for the Grammys was reportedly going to be similar to that of the 2020 Emmys —no audience, with only presenters and performers on-site during the show, with nominated artists appearing remotely.

According to the Los Angeles Times , 74,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Los Angeles on Jan. 4, a single-day record.