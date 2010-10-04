Google Brings in Turner, NBC, HBO and NBA

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.: Google is working with several television networks and a pro sports league on optimizing content for its new TV platform. The Silicon Valley search giant said today that it has been “hard at work” optimizing Web content from the Turner Broadcasting networks, including CNN, TBS, TNT and Cartoon Network. NBC Universal is also on board with CNBC Real-Time, a stock-tracking application that allows direct access to the network’s news feeds. HBO is coming in with HBO Go, a service whereby subscribers can sign in and get on-demand access to HBO content.



The National Basketball Association is throwing in NBC Game Time, an application that allows people to follow game scores in real time and catch up on highlights. Google said it had partnered with several “leading premium content providers” for rights to thousands of movie and TV titles, as well as Amazon Video on Demand and Netflix.



“We have also been working with some leading technology and media companies to optimize their content for Google TV, including news sites like The New York Times and USA Today; music sites like VEVO, Pandora and Napster; information networks like Twitter; and online networks like blip.tv,” the Google TV blog said today.



More such optimization announcements are on deck, the company said.



The Google TV Web site was unveiled today, in line with previous reports that the service would become available some time this month. Google TV integrates Google’s Android operating system and its Chrome Internet browser into TV sets and peripherals, enabling the search of both TV and Web content. Sony, Best Buy, Dish Network, Intel and Logitech are technology partners in Google TV. The development of Google TV was confirmed last May.



Google posted a “sneak preview” of its apps on YouTube:





