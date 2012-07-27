Gogo Plans Boost of United Airlines In-Flight Internet Speeds

In-flight connectivity company Gogo announced last week that it has extended its contract with United Airlines and will work with the company in upgrading United's "Premium Service" (p.s.) fleet with Gogo's EV-DO Rev. B-based ATG-4 technology. This will increase the current performance from 3.1 Mbps to 9.8 Mbps. ATG-4 uses dual modems and directional antennas to increase speed.

"Passengers on board United’s p.s. fleet have long enjoyed Gogo’s in-flight Internet service and these routes have grown to be some of the most popular routes for connectivity related services," said Michael Small, Gogo's president and CEO. "By upgrading to ATG-4, Gogo will be able to better address the growing demand for Internet access on these flights now and in the future."

Installation of the new equipment will begin in early 2013.