Global OTT Revenue Hit $83B in 2019

LONDON—The global OTT market continues to grow, in large part because of the popularity of SVOD services, new and old, according to a new report from Digital TV Research.

Global OTT revenue reached $83 billion in 2019. That number is up from $67 billion in 2018 and $50 billion in 2017. Of the $16 billion increase in revenue, SVOD services accounted for $12 billion, per Digital TV Research. Overall, SVOD made up 58% of total revenue ($48 billion), up from 41% back in 2015.

The strength of SVOD last year came not only from continued growth of popular services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, but also the launch of some new SVOD services like Apple TV+ and, particularly, Disney+ .

Digital TV Research looked at data from 138 countries for its report. The top five countries represented 72% of the global OTT revenue for 2019. Thirteen countries exceeded $1 billion in OTT revenue in 2019.

The U.S. accounted for half of the revenue growth, adding $8 billion to its total in 2019, while China’s revenue grew by $1 billion, said Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research.