Global Broadcasters Tap SES to Cover Pan American Games



LUXEMBOURG: SES announced that Televisa and the European Broadcasting Union are using its occasional-use satellite capacity to enable the contribution and distribution of the 2011 Pan American Games taking place in Guadalajara, Mexico, where over 6.000 athletes from 42 nations are competing.



Televisa is utilizing more than a full transponder of C-band capacity on the SES AMC-9 satellite for local contribution. The EBU is using more than a transponder of C-band capacity on the NSS-806 spacecraft to bring the international sporting event to fans across Latin America and parts of Europe. The EBU is also utilizing uplink services at the SES teleport facility in Manassas, Va., as part of its global distribution strategy behind the Pan American Games.



The 2011 Pan American Games competition continues through Oct. 30.



