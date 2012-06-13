Germany’s SWR Goes On-Air with Aveco AStra Studio 2

PRAGUE: ­Aveco announced that the Südwestrundfunk (SWR), a member of the German ARD consortium and the second largest broadcasting organization within the ARD, is now on-air with Aveco’s new studio automation solution, ASTRA Studio 2. SWR’s three production control rooms­, which are all configured differently ­can control any of its four studios.



In a tender, the project group at SWR was looking for a file-based studio automation system that met its requirements and budget to automate its studio productions. SWR was specifically looking for a flexible studio automation system that enabled a single operator to control all the devices in the studio but also could have some equipment manually controlled by the operations staff in the control room. Products integrated into the solution by system integrator Wellen & Nöthen included Annova’s OpenMedia advanced newsroom system, Vinten and CameRobot robotics, Sony video mixers, Lawo audio mixers and an MA Lighting grandMA lighting control console.



ASTRA Studio 2 is Aveco’s second generation of studio automation and comes with three major enhancements: a new user interface with multiple workspaces that span multiple monitors; a new preproduction mode for easily making corrections in a show; and new journalists tools to enable them to take advantage of all the features in the hardware without having to understand the technical details of the equipment. ASTRA Studio 2 is available now.





