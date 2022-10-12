German Public Broadcaster Taps Riedel for Decentralized Routing

WUPPERTAL, Germany—A German public broadcaster has deployed a new media distribution and processing system from Riedel Communications to address ongoing needs for decentralized signal routing.

Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk (MDR) is using 26 Riedel MediorNet MicroN UHD modules to replace a fixed routing system and deliver decentralized signal routing at the broadcaster’s main television studio in Leipzig. The modular and app-based structure of the MediorNet MicroN UHD is allowing the broadcaster to more easily configure the system to meet their needs, whether that be routing video signals or providing multiviewer capabilities, Riedel said.

The latest generation of the MediorNet MicroN family offers additional bandwidth, more I/O, higher resolutions and more processing power. At the Leipzig studio itself, 20 MicroN UHD modules are being used for signal routing in a standard configuration while six others have been configured as multiviewers using the MicroN UHD MultiViewer App. At the same time, the hi human interface by Broadcast Solutions is being used to integrate directly with the MicroN UHD modules to simplify configuration and reduce installation complexity.

“With the ever-increasing demands for higher-resolution video and increased connectivity, many broadcasters are coming to realize the need for decentralized routing in their operations,” said Marco Kraft, head of Sales Germany for Riedel Communications.

“From our point of view, the deployment at MDR provides a perfect example of how our MicroN UHD can make the transition painless,” he said. “Not only has it reduced system complexity and possible points of failure at MDR's Leipzig studio, but it's also increased operational efficiency and provided a solid foundation for future growth.”