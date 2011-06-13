Geeks Capture Wheatstone TV-600 Stairwell Load-In

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH.: A nonprofit aiming to make high-end technology tools available to the masses, is video documenting the installation of a Wheatstone TV-600 audio console, including the initial load-in up several flights of stairs. The Geek Group in Southwestern Michigan is renovating a former YMCA building for its operations. There appears to be a marked absence of a cargo elevator. At one point in the video, the massive mixer wobbles preciously close to the hand-railing. Check it out:





