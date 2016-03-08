GatesAir Wins Ethiopia TV Transition Project

CINCINNATI—In preparation for its national transition to digital television, Ethiopia’s national digital TV network has awarded a contract to GatesAir to provide turnkey equipment and services. GatesAir will design, supply, install, test and commission a DVB-T2 over the air network system for 26 new transmission sites, as well as upgrade systems at 74 existing facilities. GatesAir will also provide a financing system through J.P. Morgan, with support from Export Development Canada.

Ethiopia's DTV Network agrees to a deal with GatesAir

The turnkey package will include two GatesAir Maxiva liquid-cooled UHF transmitters at the 26 new sites, in addition to DVB-T2 headend equipment, satellite uplinks, antennas and towers. According to GatesAir, the system will support delivery of 20 channels and data services, including electronic program guides, from the Information Network Security Agency.

GatesAir reports that it will also train Ethiopian engineers on how to service the transmission system.

According to GatesAir, it has previously provided similar support for DTV transitions in Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and Togo.