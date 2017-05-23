GatesAir Supporting Channel Relocation for Chicago PBS Station

CINCINNATI—Chicago’s WTTW-TV, its primary PBS member station, will be on the move to a new channel as part of the FCC’s spectrum repack and the station has decided to go with GatesAir to help with the transition. For the move GatesAir is suppling WTTW with its Maxiva ULXTE liquid-cooled UHF TV transmitter.

Willis Tower

As part of the “Phase 6” reassignment in the Midwest/Chicago region, WTTW has until Oct. 18, 2019 to complete its relocation to UHF channel 25. GatesAir has provided a range of technical services to help facilitate the transition, including a transmitter site evaluation and a full transition plan.

The ULXTE transmitter will replace the station’s previous GatesAir Sigma transmitter. ULXTE utilizes 50-volt LDMOS amplifiers to reduce size, weight and energy consumption while increasing power density. The transmitter integrates GatesAir’s ATSC 3.0-ready XTE exciter, which is designed to increase processing power and incorporates its patented RTAC technology.

Working with GatesAir will also help WTTW with the transition from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0, including the GatesAir ATSC 3.0 Guarantee program, which provides product support and technical services across installation, commissioning and ongoing operation of ATSC 3.0 systems.

The ULTXE installation is contingent upon the design of the new antenna that will be installed as part of a multi-station antenna farm atop the Willis Tower.