GatesAir Supplying Maxiva Transmitters to Russia

UAXTE



CINCINNATI—As Russia begins the process of rolling out digital TV, GatesAir has announced that it has won a contract with Trade House Svyaz Engineering for the delivery of 1076 Maxiva ULXTE liquid-cooled and UAXTE air-cooled transmitters. The transmitters feature the latest software-defined GatesAir XTE exciters for multichannel DTV processing.

Trade House Svyaz Engineering has a contract with Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Network that will see the installation and commissioning of the Maxiva transmitters. Trade House will also assist the regional GatesAir team with all service and support-related initiatives.

The Russian digital roll out will take place in multiple cities and regions over the next three years.