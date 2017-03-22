Game Creek Teamed With IHSE for Super Bowl Coverage

CRANBURY, N.J.—Football is a team sport and so is covering it. One example of that is Game Creek utilizing IHSE KVM gear in six of its outside broadcast (OB) trucks that covered Super Bowl LI in Houston.

Game Creek’s Encore A, B and C units used for the game broadcast and utilized IHSE’s Draco tera platform. A Draco tera enterprise matrix switch was in the A unit and connected to Draco tera compact switches in both the B and C units using an IHSE matrix grid, tying all the trucks together as a single cascaded, 320-port system. This allowed operators in the trucks to connect to both EVS network and graphic engines in any of the trucks.

IHSE provided a similar setup in Game Creek’s PeacockOne A and B units. The PeacockOne A housed a 160-port Draco tera enterprise matrix switch as the primary KVM, with a Draco tera compact hybrid 32-fiber/48-copper matrix in PeacockOne B. The two KVM matrix systems were united via IHSE’s grid manager, enabling connections to available servers by connecting the workstation to a specific server.

The Draco tera system was also used in Game Creek’s Chesapeake and Nitro OB trucks for coverage of other events during Super Bowl festivities.