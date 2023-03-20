GALSNGEAR to Hold Leadership Summit at 2023 NAB Show

WASHINGTON—#GALSNGEAR (opens in new tab), an advocacy group for expanding opportunities for women in Media and Entertainment will host the #GALSNGEAR CONNECT Women's Leadership Summit (opens in new tab), a half-day program at the 2023 NAB Show designed to propel women along their leadership journey with next-level, hands-on work. The NAB Show takes place April 15-19 in Las Vegas.

This year's summit, scheduled for Tuesday, April 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in partnership with the NAB, features leaders from across the industry in sessions designed to help women build negotiation confidence, access meaningful networking, and gain industry-leader insights that apply to their careers in media and entertainment. Registration for the summit (NAB Show exhibits pass included) is open now, with early-bird pricing until March 31.

"The Women's Leadership Summit at NAB Show is for any woman ready to take a few hours out to invest in her own career and development as a leader," said Michelle Kelly, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Global Connections and Events, NAB. "While the programming is phenomenal, it's not just about the skills and the networking. The summit creates a space where women feel supported and heard. No matter where they are in their careers, they can find resources and a community that will help them take that next step."

Here's the schedule:

#GALSNGEAR CONNECT Women's Leadership Summit

Tuesday, April 18, in the LVCC West Hall Meeting Rooms W208-W209

8:30-9 a.m. Networking Coffee / Light Breakfast

9-10:15 a.m. Become Negotiation-Ready Workshop

Negotiation skills guru Susan Borke of BorkeWorks will teach three techniques to improve negotiations with managers, team members, clients, contractors, vendors, and even friends or family.

10:30-11 a.m. Speed Networking

A speed-dating-style session hosted by Amanda Sapp, general manager of Houston's Amazing 102.5FM, that was extremely popular at previous NAB Show events. Participants leave with valuable contacts and a plan of action.

11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Leadership View Panel

Juliana Broste of TravelingJules will lead a discussion with panelists including Margaret Craig, CEO of Signiant; Darley Newman, Host/Producer of Emmy Award-winning Travels with Darley on PBS and Amazon Prime; Ella Shi, project lead at CBC/Radio-Canada; and Sharon Rossmark, CEO, Women and Drones. Panelists will discuss key inflection points in their careers, industry trends, and the role of negotiating in their own work, among other topics.

12:30-1 p.m. Box Networking Lunch With Sports Video Group (SVG)

"As you build out your network to support your career as a leader, cross-disciplinary knowledge is a real strength," said #GALSNGEAR Founder Amy DeLouise. "We are not in the trenches alone, and it's important to form connections with women across distinct areas of the business who can share different experiences and allow us to learn from a broader perspective. The summit provides a great opportunity to make these connections and to create a strong cohort of contacts across complementary disciplines."

#GALSNGEAR produces events throughout the year to ensure women in media, entertainment, and technology gain networking opportunities, develop leadership skills, and build confidence through high-level learning.

Dell, NVIDIA, and Blackmagic Design are sponsors for the #GALSNGEAR CONNECT Women's Leadership Summit at the 2023 NAB Show (opens in new tab). Further information about this event and about #GALSNGEAR is online at www.galsngear.tv (opens in new tab).