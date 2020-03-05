GALSNGEAR Sets Program for 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—#GALSNGEAR, a group that works to ensure that women in media production gain visibility at industry events and provide access to the latest technology and high-level networking opportunities, has announced its programming schedule for the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

There are three events currently scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 21, during the show:

8:30-9 a.m. - Networking coffee in the Central Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center, hosted by Blackmagic Design

9-10 a.m. - Panel discussion and equipment demonstrations broadcast on “NAB Show LIVE” with industry experts on production, post, streaming and more, co-hosted by Crowded TV founder Adryenn Ashely and #GALSNGEAR founder Amy DeLouise

1:30-2:30 p.m. - “Is Tech Changing Story?”, a discussion of the impact of post-production, cloud and streaming technology on how audiences participate in content

There will also be two #GALSNGEAR Podcast hosts Women in Tech events on Monday, April 20, and Wednesday, April 22, from 10-11 a.m. in the Central Lobby of the LVCC. A cocktail reception hosted by Dolby will also take place on April 22 at a to be determined time and place.

#GALSNGEAR is done in partnership with the NAB and Women in Film and Video.

“We’re proud to partner with NAB to highlight female participation on NAB Show stages, sharing unique insights on leading trends and new technology that affect storytelling production, post-production and distribution,” said DeLouise.

“Our goal is to ensure women in media tech have a visible and strong presence at such an important industry event,” said Robin Noonan-Price, WIFV president.

More information on the #GALSNGEAR program is available online.

The 2020 NAB Show will take place April 18-22 in Las Vegas.