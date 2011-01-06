Galaxy 15 Successfully Rebooted



If you've been following the exploits of the rogue, out-of-control satellite Galaxy 15 as it drifted east past other satellites in the geostationary arc, you'll be interested to know that in mid-December the satellite's batteries drained sufficiently to shut down 95 percent of its electrical payload. On Dec. 23, the batteries completely drained, causing the satellite to "reboot" after its solar panels drifted back to facing the sun. This has allowed ground controllers to regain control.



The communications payload, except for telemetry and command, has been shut down and the batteries are being fully recharged. Intelsat is running diagnostic tests on the satellite to see if it can be returned to service.



