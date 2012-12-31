FxFactory 4.0 Visual Effects plug-in available for Adobe Premiere Pro CS6

Visual effects tools developer Noise Industries has begun shipping FxFactory 4, the latest update to its visual effects plug-in platform with support for Adobe Premiere Pro CS6, in addition to Apple Final Cut Pro, Motion and Adobe After Effects.

Powering hundreds of hardware-accelerated film-quality visual effects, FxFactory 4 is an all-in-one expandable video toolbox with plug-ins for video stylization and looks, color correction, stills animation, keying, stereoscopic 3-D and titling.

The newest version also includes updates to many popular products: Photo Montage, Motype 1.3, Callouts 1.3, Cleaner 2.0, Split Animator and FxFactory Pro.