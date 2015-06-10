FWIW: 8K Short Debuts on YouTube

PORTLAND, ORE.—See if you can tell. Artifacting on the old truck grill? Fine detail on the young woman's skin? Maybe.



Luke and Marika Neumann shot and edited a two-minute short entitled "Ghost Town" on the Red Epic Dragon 6K in portrait orientation and then stitched together in Adobe After Effects. Some shots were scaled up by 125 percent from 6.1K to 7.6K and rounded up for descriptive purposes to 8K.