FUJIFILM unveils Premier PL 14-35mm Cabrio

FUJIFILM North America has introduced the Premier PL 14-35mm Cabrio wide-angle lens [ZK2.5x14] at IBC 2013.

The PL 14-35mm Cabrio lens has a detachable digital servo drive and can be used as a self-contained ENG-style lens or cine-style lens. When used without the drive, industry-standard cine motors can be fitted.

Designed using the proprietary optical simulation software, the PL 14-35mm lens offers exceptional optical performance in the center of the image and in the corners of the frame. The digital servo’s 16-bit encoding reassures operators that all lens data output — including the position of the zoom, iris and focus — is extremely accurate. The PL 14-35mm lens supports Lens Data System (LDS) and /i metadata formats, and can be controlled using cinema industry-standard wireless controllers, as well as existing FUJINON wired and wireless units.

The wide-angle zoom will be available at the end of October.