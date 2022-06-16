FuboTV Launches Pick’em Games
By George Winslow
In certain markets, players will also be allowed to bet on the games via Fubo Sportsbook
NEW YORK—FuboTV Inc. has announced that it will unveil pick’em games this weekend, becoming the first company to launch the popular free-to-play sports contests directly integrated into the live TV streaming experience.
FuboTV also announced that in another first, pick’em players in select markets will have seamless access to Fubo Sportsbook by scanning a QR code to place real-money wagers on their picks. This marks the latest incorporation of FuboTV and its betting platform.
“With this weekend’s launch, FuboTV will become the first live TV streaming platform to offer pick’em games integrated into the video experience with a direct gateway to an owned-and-operated sportsbook,” said Mike Berkley, chief product officer, FuboTV. “We believe interactivity is a key product differentiator for Fubo and, with these immersive experiences built into our live streaming product, we can offer the most personalized - and customizable - sports and entertainment television experience.”
At launch, pick’em players will be able to predict the outcome of select live sporting events directly from FuboTV’s live TV streaming platform’s home screen.
Fubo will make pick’ems available prior to the start of select live sporting events each Sunday. Players can test their skills through a variety of contests, including Perfect Pick’ems, to earn points and compete against their friends and the FuboTV community for the chance to work their way up leaderboards.
FuboTV will continue to expand the types of contests, the gaming experience and, later, will introduce prizing, the company said.
“Our mission is to transform the TV experience through interactive engagement, including free gaming and real-money wagering, into streaming video,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, FuboTV. “This industry-first integration has been popular with consumers, and, as we reported on our recent first quarter 2022 earnings call, we’re already seeing encouraging early signs of the flywheel effect between FuboTV and Fubo Sportsbook. We believe our built-in video audience will allow us to acquire users more efficiently, with a limited amount of marketing spend. We will continue to build our fully unified streaming TV and sportsbook experience with the rollout of more interactive features this year.”
Pick’ems will launch on Sunday, June 19 to select FuboTV subscribers and will continue to roll out to the company’s user base in the coming months. Subscribers can engage with pick’ems across all FuboTV connected TV, smart TV, gaming consoles and mobile apps as well as on https://fubo.tv (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
