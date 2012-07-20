FSU Taps LiveU to Transmit Live Video for The FLORIDA Channel

HACKENSACK, NJ–The Florida State University is using LiveU’s portable video-over-cellular technology to provide its live video transmission technology for The FLORIDA Channel. WFSU-TV, the university’s television broadcast station, produces and operates this public affairs programming service, funded by the Florida Legislature and featuring 24/7 programming covering all three branches of state government. It is Florida’s primary source for live, unedited coverage of the Governor and Cabinet, the Legislature and the Supreme Court.

“The past few months that we’ve been testing LiveU’s LU70 technology has made a huge difference in the amount of content we were able to cover, the way we covered it and how we use the programming,” said Beth Switzer, executive director, WFSU-TV/The FLORIDA Channel. “Being a publicly-funded organization, we have neither the manpower nor budget to afford a satellite truck, and LiveU provides us with a high-quality alternative at a price point that falls within our budget.”

“WFSU/The FLORIDA Channel’s programming requires them to produce a significant volume of live content, including many 5-8 hour meetings and hearings,” said Mike Savello, Vice President of Sales, LiveU. “Our LU70 technology, with its proprietary antenna, leadership cellular bonding technology and ease-of-use enhancements such as One-Touch Live, delivers a satellite-like experience but at a fraction of the cost. It is so easy to use that anyone can transmit professional live content.”

LiveU’s newly released LU70 product is the industry’s first bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology for superior resiliency, up to 1080 HD video, sub-second latency for a satellite-like experience and point to multipoint distribution, allowing a single device to broadcast live to multiple, varied destinations concurrently.