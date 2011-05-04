Front Porch Digital Becomes Exclusive Storage Provider for Shaw Media



Front Porch Digital announced their recent deal with Shaw Media, becoming the company’s exclusive content storage management provider.



As part of the deal, Front Porch Digital will deploy a DIVArchive V6.3 system at the Canadian firm’s playout center in Toronto. The DIVArchive will work in conjunction with the DIVAnet multisite content replication tool, employing Shaw with continuance and disaster recovery solutions.



The system-wide implementation will also provide Shaw with a simplified training course and engineering support.



DIVArchive V6.3 is marketed as an “easily scalable centralized repository” for digital media, no matter the content’s format, size or type. The system provides interoperability between digital media storage devices, video servers, editing systems and digital workflow applications for efficient handling of media assets.



Shaw Media operates Canada’s Global Television network, and 19 of the country’s more popular niche channels including HGTV, Mystery TV, National Geographic Channel, Showcase, History and TVtropolis.



