France Télévisions launches DTV services with Thomson headend
France Télévisions has launched DTV services across all French-administered overseas territories using Thomson Video Networks headend technology. French overseas territories have a combined population of 2.5 million, including locations in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans; the South American coast; and even a few sites in Antarctica. France Télévisions provides TV services to the overseas territories through French Overseas Network (Réseau Outre-Mer 1ère), the French foreign broadcasting organization.
Thomson Video Networks supplied the headend technology to French Overseas Network for SD/HD programming with MPEG-4 encoding. The solution encompasses a range of products including the Thomson ViBE EM1000 and EM3000 encoders, NetProcessor 9030 multiplexers, and Sapphire MPEG servers. Redundancy management is provided by Thomson Amethyst switchers, with advanced delivery-chain monitoring capability supplied by Thomson Granite Sentinel DTV probes. Reception of contributed feeds for rebroadcasting is handled by Thomson's RD5000 SD/HD MPEG-2/4 receiver/decoder.
French Overseas Network provides the services through six separate multiplexes, one per territory, starting as DVB-S2 transmissions from Paris. Local French Overseas Network channels and France Télévisions national channels are encoded in MPEG-4 in either SD or HD, before being multiplexed together and delayed before transmission depending on their time zone.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox