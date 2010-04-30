France Televisions chooses Ross Video XPression CG to renew regional centers

France Televisions has chosen Ross Video’s XPression CG to update graphics creation at its regional centers.

Ross Video’s XPression line is known for its ease of use, power and potential. France Televisions’ order includes a total of 70 CGs and more than 40 plug-ins, which was provided by SAV, Ross Video’s French distributor. France Televisions is one of the main French state broadcasters, with four national programs and 25 local programs.

XPression exists in three models using Matrox boards on a PC: XPression Designer (design), Player (sequencer) and Studio (design and sequencer). The CGs are delivered in a Ross frame with broadcast connectors, and Avid NewsCutter plug-ins are included for editing stations.