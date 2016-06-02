Fox Sports ‘Watch and Win’ Game Earns Patents

LOS ANGELES—After applying for a pair of patents in 2011 for its “Watch and Win” game on Fox Sports/Whatifsports.com, Fox Sports announced that the patents were recently approved. Fox Sports has also announced that it has crossed the 100 mark of secured and pending patents.

The “Watch and Win” game patents protect games generated for both sporting events and entertainment where a series of questions related to live events are generated, organized and provided to viewers through an interactive gaming interface, according to the Fox Sports press release. The game ties together the broadcast and interactive servers, allowing viewers to answer questions in real-time.

With these new patent approvals, Fox Sports now has 34 secured patents and more than 70 patent applications pending.