Fox Sports Powers New NASCAR Graphics Look with Viz AI Solution

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt today publicly announced Viz AI, a new graphics solution that Fox Sports premiered last weekend during its production of the Daytona 500 NASCAR season opener from Daytona, Fla.

The assistance of vendor partners like Vizrt has made it possible for the broadcaster to find new ways to layer information on the screen, said Zac Fields, senior vice president of graphic tech at Fox Sports SVP Graphic Tech and Integration.

“The new Viz AI technology allows for sleeker and more elegant solutions for data delivery. We plan on exploring how we can use this technology on other sports broadcasts,” he said.

Fox Sports’ coverage of the Daytona 500 featured a modern design package created for the 2022 NASCAR season. It focuses on eye-catching colors and adds in 3D elements and informational graphics. The design also brings a video-game-like style to the broadcast and highlights the hero moments for the athletes in a more engaging and compelling way.

Vizrt's new Object Tracker, powered by Viz AI, detects and tracks objects—in this case, race cars—over any incoming video feed. Simplicity and non-intrusiveness are among its key strengths. No complex camera tracking or other data inputs are required, Vizrt said

A video signal is all that’s needed to apply the AI technology. Once a user selects an object, Vizrt's 3D graphics can be applied This gives the viewer contextually rich insights without having to look away from the action, the company said.