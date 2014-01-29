Fox NE&O Demos Uncompressed Video-Over-IP

LOS ANGELES—Fox Networks Engineering and Operations and Nevion have demonstrated a proof of concept for frame-accurate switching of live uncompressed HD-SDI video over IP, according to the vendor. Nevion said its VS902 multiformat contribution codec for IP/Ethernet networks was used to encapsulate two uncompressed IP streams using SMPTE 2022-6.

“We believe that professional media networking over IP is the future of broadcast,” said Thomas Edwards, vice president of engineering and development at the Fox NE&O. “Transporting uncompressed live HD video over an Ethernet infrastructure can deliver greater flexibility and cost-savings for broadcasters. We carried out this proof-of-concept in conjunction with Nevion to test some of the video processing requirements of professional media networks.”

The VS902 is a flexible, modular platform for transporting video. It provides linear, multi-channel encapsulation of uncompressed SD-SDI, HD-SDI, and 3G-SDI signals, as well as JPEG 2000 compression for bandwidth-limited circuits. It can encapsulate up to two HD-SDI feeds over a 1 Gigabit Ethernet network using JPEG 2000 or four uncompressed HD-SDI feeds over a 10 Gigabit Ethernet link. Protection technologies, incude forward error correction and Streaming Intelligent Packet Switching.

IP media networks built on Nevion technology include Azzurro HD, All Mobile Video, GigaContent, Media Broadcast, Sky Italia, Onside TV Production and CNBC Asia Pacific.