Four Sinclair Stations Sign On With comScore

RESTON, VA.—A quartet of stations owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group have signed an expansion agreement with comScore to receive local measurement currency.

The four stations that were included in the agreement are WSBT (CBS) South Bend, Ind.; KUQI (Fox) Corpus Christi, Texas; KHGI (ABC) in Lincoln, Neb.; and KFXL (Fox) in Hastings-Kearney, Neb.

The services provided by comScore include measurements for audiences, brands and consumer behavior. With these new stations, comScore now works with 704 stations nationwide.