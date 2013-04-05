For-A Offers ‘Extreme ‘Connectivity’

CYPRESS, CALIF. — For-A is introducing the FA-1010 signal processor in booth No. C5116. With 10 video inputs and outputs, the new FA-1010 offers multichannel routing between sources as well as effective video and audio signal processing for line, relay, reporting, production, editing, and delivery applications.



Also known as “The Processor,” the FA-1010 supports 1080p, 1080i, 720p, NTSC, and PAL video formats. The standard configuration includes 10 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs and outputs, each synchronized independently for a clean switch, even between asynchronous signals.



There are 16 channels of embedded audio for 3G/HD-SDI synchronous/asynchronous input and 12 channels for each synchronous SD-SDI input. The FA-1010 provides extensive audio support, including SDI embedding and de-embedding. A/D and D/A conversions are also possible with an optional expansion card. The FA-1010’s signal processing ensures ancillary data, such as subtitles and time code, and remains intact while performing delay or level adjustment, down-mixing, remapping, and other functions.



Users can choose between frame, line, or AVDL sync modes (adjustment range in AVDL mode is 5H in HD and 1H in SD). The FA-1010 also offers three different color correction modes – balance mode for RGB signals, differential mode that does not affect white balance, and sepia mode for monotone color schemes. A built-in Web server, combined with the FA-1010’s PC-based GUI, makes it easy to change settings from a computer or tablet on the network.



Four slots in the rear panel of the 1 RU FA-1010 can accommodate a variety of expansion cards to increase functionality. Options include analog component video I/O, Dolby E encoder/decoder, loudness control and more.



The FA-1010 will be available this summer.



