Fixed Wireless Providers Dominated New Broadband Subs in Q2 2023

DURHAM, N.H.—New data from the Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) shows that fixed wireless service providers like Verizon and T-Mobile continue to dominate the update in new broadband subscribers among the largest cable and wireline phone providers and fixed wireless services in the U.S. representing about 96% of the market.

Overall LRG found that major broadband providers acquired about 840,000 net additional broadband Internet subscribers in 2Q 2023, compared to a pro forma gain of about 700,000 subscribers in 2Q 2022 with almost all of the gains coming from fixed wireless providers who added 890,000 while wireline phone companies lost subs and cable gained only 10,000 subs.

“Top broadband providers added about 840,000 subscribers in 2Q 2023, led by another strong quarter from fixed wireless,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc. “Fixed wireless services have acquired over 800,000 net adds in each of the past five quarters, accounting for about 4.45 million net adds in that period.”

These top broadband providers now account for 112.9 million subscribers, with top cable companies having about 76.2 million broadband subscribers, top wireline phone companies having about 30.7 million subscribers, and top fixed wireless services having about 5.9 million subscribers.

Findings for the quarter include: