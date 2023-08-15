Fixed Wireless Providers Dominated New Broadband Subs in Q2 2023
Cable gained only 10K subs while fixed wireless providers added 890K subs according to LRG
DURHAM, N.H.—New data from the Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) shows that fixed wireless service providers like Verizon and T-Mobile continue to dominate the update in new broadband subscribers among the largest cable and wireline phone providers and fixed wireless services in the U.S. representing about 96% of the market.
Overall LRG found that major broadband providers acquired about 840,000 net additional broadband Internet subscribers in 2Q 2023, compared to a pro forma gain of about 700,000 subscribers in 2Q 2022 with almost all of the gains coming from fixed wireless providers who added 890,000 while wireline phone companies lost subs and cable gained only 10,000 subs.
“Top broadband providers added about 840,000 subscribers in 2Q 2023, led by another strong quarter from fixed wireless,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc. “Fixed wireless services have acquired over 800,000 net adds in each of the past five quarters, accounting for about 4.45 million net adds in that period.”
These top broadband providers now account for 112.9 million subscribers, with top cable companies having about 76.2 million broadband subscribers, top wireline phone companies having about 30.7 million subscribers, and top fixed wireless services having about 5.9 million subscribers.
Findings for the quarter include:
- Overall, broadband additions in 2Q 2023 were 120% of those in 2Q 2022 • The top cable companies added about 10,000 subscribers in 2Q 2023 – compared to a loss of about 60,000 in 2Q 2022
- The top wireline phone companies lost about 60,000 total broadband subscribers in 2Q 2023 – similar to about 60,000 net losses in 2Q 2022
- Wireline Telcos had about 450,000 net adds via fiber in 2Q 2023, and about 510,000 non-fiber net losses
- Fixed wireless/5G home Internet services from T-Mobile and Verizon added about 890,000 subscribers in 2Q 2023 – compared to 815,000 net adds in 2Q 2022
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.