Fiscal Year 2012 budget request for FCC tops $350 million
The Obama Administration has submitted a budget to Congress proposing fiscal year 2012 funding for the Federal Communications Commission of $354.2 million.
The requested fiscal year 2012 budget includes funding for: implementing the National Broadband Plan; overhauling the FCC’s data systems and processes; strengthening the audit and investigation function of the Office of the Inspector General; and supporting the agency’s public safety and cyber-security roles.
The request also provides for funds to cover inflationary increases for contractual services.
