Final Presidential Debate Draws 59.2 Million Viewers

NEW YORK–Approximately 59.2 million people watched the final debate between President Barack Obama and Republican candidate Mitt Romney on Oct. 22.



The debate was hosted by Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla., and moderated by CBS’ “Face the Nation” host Bob Schieffer. The debate was intended to give the candidates the opportunity to showcase their views on foreign policy.



While the format of the coverage varied across the 11 networks, ten aired live coverage from approximately 9 p.m to 10:30 p.m., while Telemundo aired its coverage on tape delay, as it did with the previous debates.



The debate competed for viewers against Monday Night Football on ESPN, which had 10.7 million people (P2+) tuning in and Game 7 of the MLB NLCS on FOX, which had 8.1 million people watching.



