Film, book festival tackles full-length HD film submissions

The Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, which celebrates the world’s best mountain- and adventure-themed films and books, has standardized on Signiant’s Media Shuttle file sharing system for digital film submission and distribution at its annual festival and world tour.



The festival needed a fast, reliable way to deliver massive HD files with security, acceleration and tracking. Organizers selected Media Shuttle to upload, download and transfer large files from a shared file system, providing time and cost savings for themselves and contributors.

A flagship program of The Banff Centre in Alberta, Canada, the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival is a nine-day event that continues throughout the year as an international film tour featuring about 740 film screenings across every continent, including Antarctica. Banff is relying on Media Shuttle to receive more than 300 film entries from filmmakers worldwide, as well as promotional content from partners to be used throughout the festival program.

Media Shuttle is a sharing system tuned for the movement of large files — high-value digital assets that are tens or hundreds of gigabytes in size — and provides simple interfaces delivered from the cloud, enterprise-class security, acceleration and storage control.

“We have filmmakers in far-flung locales around the world submitting content on-the-fly, and we need to make the submission process as easy as possible for them,” said Woody MacPhail, producer of the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival and World Tour at The Banff Centre. “Past delivery solutions could not support the file size and transfer speeds required to deliver films of this complexity and quality. With Media Shuttle, we’re able to transfer large files quickly in any form, access them anywhere and not limit the type of content received.”

After the festival, Oct. 26 to Nov. 3, Media Shuttle will be used to distribute files to broadcast partners, such as National Geographic, and to support the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, which screens films in about 40 countries around the world. Many locations receive unique master file uploads — typically a terabyte of HD film — often with regional dialect.