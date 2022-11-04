Filipino-American Association Backs Standard General-Tegna Merger
Head of the National Federation of Filipino-American Associations says merger will enhance minority ownership in a 'transformative way'
A group representing Filipino Americans is expressing its support for the merger of Standard General and Tegna broadcast groups, saying the deal will “enhance minority media ownership in a transformative way.”
The FCC is currently reviewing the deal which would see Standard General acquire Tegna for $8.6 billion in debt and would create a combined group of 64 TV stations in 51 U.S. markets. Opponents to the merger cite concerns over how consolidation would impact the stations’ news operations. Supporters claim opposition is partly based on ethnic bias, in particular against Asian Americans, because Standard General is lead by South Korean immigrant Soo Kim, who was called “a well respected voice and business leader in the Asian Pacific Islander (AAPI) community,” by Kelly Coldiron, executive director of the National Federation of Filipino-American Associations.
In the letter to Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, Coldiron noted how Kim’s backstory of moving to the U.S. from South Korea, allowed him and his family to pursue “the American dream.”
“[Kim] built a successful career investing in companies that have produced thousands of jobs and with his passion for broadcast journalism he has turned struggling news stations around and increased focus on local news,” Coldiron told the FCC.
“Diversity matters especially when it comes to local news,” Coldiron continued. “Mr. Kim understands the dreams, struggles, and passions of the AAPI community. Under his leadership Standard General and Tegna will have the financial resources required to create new community partnerships and bring diverse perspectives to local news coverage. I applaud the excellent work that the FCC has done under your Chairmanship to advocate for issues impacting minority communities. Supporting the largest minority-owned broadcasting company will add to this legacy and send a positive message of inclusion and opportunity to communities across America."
