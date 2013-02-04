F&F Productions deploys 26 HD cameras for coverage from New Orleans

Mobile production company F&F Productions rolled into New Orleans for coverage of Super Bowl XLVII with 26 Ikegami HDK-79EC full digital native multiformat HD CMOS camera systems to provide viewers with superior HD imagery of the football spectacle.

Equipped with its Ikegami HDK-79EC cameras, F&F’s GTX-16 mobile unit was onsite at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans producing coverage of the pre-game, halftime and post-game show the day of the Super Bowl. In addition, the F&F GTX-15 broadcast daily network coverage, live from New Orleans’ historic Jackson Square throughout the week preceding the game

“F&F has rolled with 100 percent Ikegami for decades,” says George Orgera, president and CEO of F&F. “The picture quality of the Ikegami HDK-79EC is superb, and they have the reliability and support to match.”

Capable of delivering both 1080i and 720p HD 16:9 video (or 4:3 SD), Ikegami's HDK-79EC employs the highest-quality CMOS imagers with an advanced design providing benefits such as reduced power consumption and a lower operating temperature. The HDK-79EC can be used with Ikegami's CCU-890M camera control unit for built-in fiber and optional triax connectivity.