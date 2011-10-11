FEMA Finalizes EAS Best Practices Guide



WASHINGTON: FEMA has finalized its EAS best practices guide and will release it shortly.



Radio World reported last week that FEMA was putting finishing touches on the guide, which includes specific instructions for alert originators and broadcasters.



The final version includes basic setup and configuration for radio and television EAS encoders/decoders from Burk, Digital Alert Systems, Gorman-Redlich, Sage models 1822 and 3644, TFT and Trilithic.



FEMA intends to place the guide on its website as well as discuss remaining details for the upcoming Nov. 9 national test during a webinar this Thursday, Oct. 13, beginning at 12:30 Eastern.



-- Leslie Stimson, Radio World



