FCC’s CSRIC to meet this week
The FCC has announced that its Communications Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council (CSRIC) will meet on Dec. 16 at commission headquarters in Washington, D.C. A live webcast of the meeting will be available on the FCC website.
The CSRIC provides the commission with recommendations regarding best practices and actions the agency can take to ensure the security, reliability, and interoperability of commercial and public safety communications systems.
