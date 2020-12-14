FCC's Broadcast DTS Proposals Faces Challenges

WASHINGTON—A number of organizations have come out against the FCC proposal to expand broadcasters' use of distributed transmission systems.

While computer companies like Microsoft have long been against the expansion of DTS because it could reduce the amount of their broadcast "white spaces" spectrum, other organizations like the National Veteran Small Business Coalition, National Rural Education Association and Citizens Against Government Waste have filed comments with the FCC against the commission taking such action.

Broadcast organizations, like NAB, have pushed the FCC to support DTS expansion, as they believe it will help expand their ATSC 3.0 footprints and finalized deployment plans.

