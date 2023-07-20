FCC Votes to Preserve Some FM6 or “Franken FM” Services

WASHINGTON, D.C.— As expected , the Federal Communications Commission has voted to permit a limited number of low power television (LPTV) stations operating on TV channel 6 (TV6) to maintain their existing analog FM radio services (FM6 operations).

The operations are only permitted on an ancillary or supplementary basis subject to specific operational rules and requirements.

The FM6 or so-called “Franken FM” stations have emerged as an interesting issue in the transition to NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0 broadcasts, with the NAB and others backing the idea that some of these FM6 stations should be allowed to continue operations.

In July of 2022, the NAB filed comments with the FCC rejecting a proposal by NPR to repurpose some unused channel 6 spectrum for use as FM radio stations because that spectrum is playing an helpful role in the rollout of NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0 services and because it allowed those stations to deliver addition services to communities.

Following the July 20 vote, the NAB issued a statement applauding the action.

In the July 20 vote at the FCC’s August open meeting, the Commission voted on a Report and Order relating to the issue.

In the Order, the FCC noted that since the 1980s, some TV6 LPTV stations have provided listeners local radio programming that could be picked up at the bottom of the FM dial, specifically on 87.7 MHz and 87.75 MHz.

Because the TV6 band is directly adjacent to the FM band, it is accessible using standard FM receivers. Listeners have tuned to existing FM6 LPTV stations for foreign language, religious and sports programming, and emergency and public information, in addition to programming to support underserved populations including native Spanish speakers and immigrants, the FCC reported. .

The FCC also explained that following the July 2021 LPTV digital transition, newly digital LPTV stations operating on TV6 and providing this audio service were no longer able to reach their analog radio audience through their digital TV transmission.

After examining the issue, the Report and Order found that it is in the public interest to permit a limited group of 14 TV6 LPTV stations to continue to provide analog audio service if they can be operated on a non-interference basis.

Preserving the long-time audio programming offered by these remaining stations aligns with the Commission’s core principles guiding the digital transition—minimizing service disruptions, the FCC said.

The Order also adopts technical rules and requirements governing how FM6 LPTV stations will be permitted to continue to operate in order to prevent interference to their own digital TV operations and adjacent channel FM radio stations, preserve their free over-the-air TV service, and ensure their FM6 operations continue to serve the public interest.

However, the FCC's Order declined to repurpose TV6 spectrum (82-88 MHz) for FM services in locations where it is not currently being used for television service. It also declined to amend current TV6 interference rules at this time.

In response to the Federal Communications Commission's approval of an order allowing existing channel 6 low power television stations to continue to provide analog FM radio service, NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said: "NAB thanks the FCC and the Media Bureau staff for its fair and efficient resolution of the use of the TV channel 6 frequency band by low power TV stations to provide ancillary audio programming. The order adopted by the Commission today will protect channel 6 television operators while recognizing the audience built by existing FM6 stations. We support the FCC’s balanced approach that addresses long-standing questions surrounding this complex issue."

In the vote on the Report and Order (FCC 23-58), Chairwoman Rosenworcel, Commissioners Carr, Starks, and Simington voted to approve it.