FCC Unveils Tentative January Open Meeting Agenda

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced a tentative agenda for the January Open Commission Meeting scheduled for Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Items currently scheduled for a vote include:

Improving Network Reliability, Resiliency, and Transparency During Disasters – The Commission will consider a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to ensure participation in, and enhance the use of, its Disaster Information Reporting System, where service providers report on their operational status during emergencies. (PS Docket Nos. 21-346, 15-80; ET Docket No. 04-35)

Improving Wireless 911 Call Routing – The Commission will consider a Report and Order requiring wireless providers to implement location-based routing for wireless calls and real-time texts (RTT) to 911 in order to reduce misrouting and improve emergency response times. (PS Docket No. 18-64)

Mitigating Orbital Debris to Support Space Innovation – The Commission will consider an Order on Reconsideration addressing the issues raised in three petitions for reconsideration filed in response to the Orbital Debris Mitigation Report and Order released in 2020 which comprehensively updated the Commission’s existing rules regarding orbital debris mitigation. (IB Docket No. 18-313)

Modernizing and Expanding Access to the 70/80/90 GHz Bands – The Commission will consider a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would adopt new rules and update preexisting rules for the 70/80/90 GHz bands. The item would authorize certain point-to-point links to endpoints in motion in the 70 GHz and 80 GHz bands for aeronautical and maritime use; provide for smaller, lower-cost antennas to facilitate backhaul service in those bands; and adopt changes to the link registration process. The item would also seek comment on the potential inclusion of Fixed Satellite Service earth stations in the light-licensing regime for the 70 GHz and 80 GHz bands. (WT Docket No. 20-133)

The FCC also said that it will consider various enforcement actions and a restricted adjudicatory matter from the Media Bureau.

The Open Meeting is scheduled to commence at 10:30 a.m. ET in the Commission Meeting Room of the Federal Communications Commission, 45 L Street, N.E., Washington, D.C.

Open Meetings are streamed live at www.fcc.gov/live.