FCC to Vote on FM Booster Stations, Caller ID at Nov. 21 Meeting

The November FCC open meeting will be held on Nov. 21 at its headquarters, pictured above.

WASHINGTON—The FCC has unveiled a preliminary agenda for its Nov. 21 open meeting that includes votes on rules for FM booster stations, caller ID, submarine cable landing licensing rules and an unspecified enforcement action.

The open meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. (ET) in the Commission Meeting Room of the FCC at 45 L Street, N.E., Washington, D.C.

Among the items to be considered:

Review of Submarine Cable Landing License Rules and Procedures to Assess Evolving National Security, Law Enforcement, Foreign Policy, and Trade Policy Risks (OI Docket No. 24-523); Amendment of the Schedule of Application Fees Set Forth in Sections 1.1102 through 1.1109 of the Commission’s Rules (MD Docket No. 24-524). The commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would undertake the first comprehensive review of the commission’s submarine cable rules since 2001. By this proceeding, the commission seeks comment on how best to improve and streamline its submarine cable rules to facilitate efficient deployment of submarine cables while at the same time ensuring the security, resilience, and protection of this critical infrastructure. Wireline Competition: Enhancing Caller ID Authentication Rules (WC Docket No. 17-97). The FCC will consider a Report and Order that would strengthen its caller-ID authentication rules by authorizing the use of third parties in the authentication process subject to limits that ensure accountability for compliance with the STIR/SHAKEN standards.

: Amendment of Section 74.1231(i) of the rules on FM Broadcast Booster Stations (MB Docket No. 20-401); Modernization of Media Initiative (MB Docket No. 17-105). The Commission will consider a Second Report and Order and Order on Reconsideration that would adopt final service rules that will enable FM and low-power (LPFM) broadcasters to use FM booster stations to originate program content. Enforcement Bureau: An unnamed action.

While attendance at the Open Meeting is available to the public, the FCC headquarters building is not open access and all guests must check in with and be screened by security at the main entrance on L Street.

Open Meetings are streamed live at www.fcc.gov/live and on the FCC’s YouTube channel.