FCC To Hold Workshop on Receiver Performance

WASHINGTON: A triad of Federal Communications Commission divisions is taking up the issue of receiver performance. The Office of Engineering and Technology, the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, and the Office of Strategic Planning are throwing a workshop on “Spectrum Efficiency and Receiver Performance.” The gathering is part of the commission’s effort to cull more spectrum for mobile broadband.



“The role of receivers in enabling access to spectrum for new services implicates federal stakeholders, as well as the private sector,” the commission’s public notice stated. “Receiver performance issues have often arisen as a conflict between legacy stakeholders and new entrants where deployment of new technologies and services threatens to adversely impact an incumbent or place restrictions on the new entrant.



“Past examples include interference issues between new cellular radio systems and public safety radio systems; satellite digital radio systems and proposed terrestrial data services; unlicensed WiFi systems and FAA weather radar systems and ancillary terrestrial service on mobile satellite spectrum and GPS.”



That example is that of LightSquared’s proposed 4G LTE broadband network, on indefinite stall because of potential interference with global positioning systems in neighboring bandwidth.



“The resolution of such matters has historically required a public process involving regulators, stakeholders and other parties. Because such discussions sometime begin upon the introduction of a new service or technology, full deployment of such new services could be hindered. New approaches to spectrum management focusing on spectrum efficiency and receiver performance may enable more assured deployment of new services and reduce the necessity for the involvement of regulators,” the notice said.



The two-day workshop will examine the characteristics of receivers and how performance affects spectrum consumption. Key topics are to include “current practices for receiver design, case studies involving interference due to receiver characteristics, and approaches for promoting interference avoidance and efficient use of spectrum, given the current receiver base and potential future deployments.”



Licensees, equipment manufacturers, component providers, and other interested parties are to present perspectives. The workshop will be held on Monday and Tuesday, March 12 and March 13, 2012, in the commission meeting room at FCC headquarters in D.C.





