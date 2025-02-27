FCC to Explore Opening Up Addition Portions of Upper C-band Spectrum

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has launched a proceeding to explore further opportunities to open up additional portions of the Upper C-band for more intensive use.

In a Notice of Inquiry adopted at the agency’s open meeting on Feb. 27, the FCC is seeking comment on the possibility of opening up addition portions of the mid-band spectrum range known as the Upper C-band (3.98-4.2 GHz) to help meet projected spectrum demand, spur economic growth, and advance American security interests, the agency reported.

The FCC said that the Notice of Inquiry “seeks stakeholder input on options for more intensive use of the Upper C-band that could incentivize rapid and efficient deployment of new communications services, spur investment, and address the needs of various stakeholders with interests in the band.”

In 2020, the Commission successfully auctioned the lower portion of the C-band (3.7-3.98 GHz) for flexible wireless use, which helped bringing enhanced 5G to communities.

At the meeting chairman Carr, commissioners Starks, Simington, and Gomez approved the Notice of Inquiry (FCC 25-13).

More specifically the FCC said that the Notice of Inquiry would explore:

Explore whether, and if so how, we could free up additional mid-band spectrum for new services in the Upper C-band.

Seek comment on whether authorization and transition mechanisms similar to the recent 3.7 GHz Service transition could be used to make additional spectrum available in the Upper C-band, given the success of the 3.7 GHz Service transition and the rapid deployment of 5G services in that portion of the band.

Seek general comment on the parameters of any new opportunities for robust connectivity in the Upper C-band.

Seek comment on whether, and if so how, we should amend the U.S. Table if the Commission decides to repurpose the Upper C-band.

Seek to better understand the current and future needs of existing operators and users in the band.

Seek to better understand how introducing new services in the Upper C-band may impact radio altimeters used by the aviation sector in the 4.2–4.4 GHz band.

Ask commenters to provide detailed proposals on the mechanics and structure of a transition to more intensive use of the Upper C-band that could incentivize rapid and efficient deployment, spur investment, and address the needs of incumbent operators and their customers.

Invite general comment on the costs and benefits associated with authorizing new services in the Upper C-band, and ask that commenters provide detailed technical and economic data to support their suggestions.