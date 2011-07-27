FCC to consider wireless backhaul at August open meeting

The FCC is scheduled to consider a Report and Order, Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and Memorandum Opinion and Order regarding spectrum used for wireless backhaul to support the acceleration of broadband deployment at its next open meeting, Aug. 9, at agency headquarters in Washington, DC.

The agenda item address several proposals for removing regulations that have stood in the way of full use of the different bands for wireless backhaul. It also will address ways to make more spectrum available for wireless backhaul.

The meeting agenda also calls for the commissioners to consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking intended to streamline the review process for foreign ownership of common carrier radio licenses, such as wireless phone companies, and some aeronautical licenses. Ownership of broadcast licenses by foreign companies is not part of the item.

The meeting will be streamed on the Internet. It begins at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Saving Time.